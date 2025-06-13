Aamir Khan confirms cameo in Rajnikanth's 'Coolie'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed his cameo in the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.
The confirmation came during a promotional interview for his film Sitaare Zameen Par.
In a conversation with Zoom, Khan revealed that he accepted the role without even hearing the script because of his admiration for Rajinikanth.
"I am a big fan of Rajini sir...huge fan," he said.
Actor's statement
'I have a lot of love, respect for Rajini sir'
Khan further elaborated on his decision, saying, "I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script."
"When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"
Film details
Release date and other details
Coolie is a Tamil action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.
The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. It will hit theaters on August 14.
This project marks the reunion of Khan and Rajinikanth after three decades since their last collaboration in Aatank Hi Aatank (1995).
Upcoming project
Khan, Kanagaraj also working on another superhero film
Apart from Coolie, Khan and Kanagaraj are also set to work together on a superhero film.
In a recent interview, Khan revealed that the film is "a big-scale action outing" and will start shooting in the second half of 2026.
He added, "We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."
Meanwhile, his next Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20.