Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed his cameo in the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

The confirmation came during a promotional interview for his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

In a conversation with Zoom, Khan revealed that he accepted the role without even hearing the script because of his admiration for Rajinikanth.

"I am a big fan of Rajini sir...huge fan," he said.