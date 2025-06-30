Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State': Plot, cast, release date
What's the story
The highly-anticipated action-comedy film Heads of State is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. The movie features an ensemble cast including John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Directed by Ilya Naishuller with a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum, Harrison Query, and Andre Nemec, it promises to deliver a unique blend of adventure, comedy, and action. Here's everything you need to know.
Plot details
'Heads of State' plot details
In Heads of State, President Will Derringer (Cena) and Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) are forced to work together when a public debate turns into a deadly conspiracy. They are hunted by an unknown enemy, forcing them to trust each other and MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Chopra Jonas). The film promises high-speed chases through urban skylines and covert infiltration of global criminal cells.
Cast and crew
The action-comedy film also stars these actors
Heads of State also stars Jack Quaid, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under The Safran Company and Big Indie Pictures. The music is by Steven Price, known for Gravity and Heart of Stone.
Chopra Jonas's next
Take a look at Chopra Jonas's next projects
Chopra Jonas has several exciting projects in her kitty. These include an adventure film opposite Mahesh Babu, a 19th-century Caribbean pirate story titled The Bluff, and Prime Video's Citadel 2. She also has a comedy film in the pipeline, co-starring Zac Efron.