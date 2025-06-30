Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State': Plot, cast, release date

Plot details 'Heads of State' plot details In Heads of State, President Will Derringer (Cena) and Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) are forced to work together when a public debate turns into a deadly conspiracy. They are hunted by an unknown enemy, forcing them to trust each other and MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Chopra Jonas). The film promises high-speed chases through urban skylines and covert infiltration of global criminal cells.

Cast and crew The action-comedy film also stars these actors Heads of State also stars Jack Quaid, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under The Safran Company and Big Indie Pictures. The music is by Steven Price, known for Gravity and Heart of Stone.