Nikkil Advani says there's 'complete distrust' in Bollywood
What's the story
Veteran director Nikkhil Advani recently opened up about the growing disconnect between Bollywood and its audience.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said there is a "huge trust deficit" between filmmakers and viewers.
"I think there is a complete distrust right now between the audience and the filmmaker."
Audience skepticism
Audience doesn't trust film reviews anymore, admits Advani
Advani also hinted that audiences have lost faith in film reviews. He said, "Basically, the audience is saying, 'Whatever you say, we don't trust you. Reviews are paid, and everything is bought.'"
"We are just trying to say, 'Trust us!' At the end of the day, there is a certain quality we are known for."
The director admitted that theatrical revenue has been steadily declining since the COVID-19 pandemic.
New venture
'Stolen' marks the director's return to filmmaking
On the professional front, Advani co-executive produced, debutant director Karan Tejpal's film Stolen. The movie, which was released in 2023, recently made its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.
The film follows the story of two brothers who embark on a dangerous adventure to reunite a mother with her stolen child. Abhishek Banerjee leads an ensemble cast in this gripping tale.
Career highlights
Advani's career so far
Advani is one of the most prominent film directors in Bollywood. His directorial debut, Kal Ho Naa Ho, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, has become a certified classic among fans.
A few of his other works include Chandni Chowk To China, Salaam E Ishq, and Patiala House.
He has also served as an associate director for other SRK-starrers such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.