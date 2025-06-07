Prime Video cancels 'Étoile' after just one season
What's the story
Prime Video has canceled its ballet dramedy series Étoile after just one season, despite an initial two-season order, reported Deadline.
The decision was made based on performance versus cost considerations, according to the outlet.
It was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, and the fans had high expectations because of the duo's previous series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Performance issues
The show struggled to make it to the viewership charts
Étoile, which premiered on April 24, failed to make it to Nielsen's weekly Top 10 for Originals. It was also dethroned from Prime Video's own Top 10 by Reacher after a week or so.
The series soon disappeared from the Top 10 altogether, while other shows like The Wheel of Time continued to have a presence in the charts even months after their season finales.
Show details
The series had a unique premise
The eight-episode series is set in the world of two prestigious ballet companies in New York and Paris.
The show follows their efforts to save their organizations by swapping their most talented stars.
Despite its unique premise and high production costs, including filming in historic buildings, the series struggled to gain traction among viewers.
Comparison
'Étoile' received positive reviews but couldn't match 'Mrs. Maisel'
Despite receiving positive reviews (85% on Rotten Tomatoes), the show did not achieve the same level of acclaim as its predecessor, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The latter has since become a cultural phenomenon.
Interestingly, Mrs. Maisel was Prime Video's first two-season pick-up.
The show's cancelation has left many plotlines unfinished, including a romantic arc between characters Jack (Luke Kirby) and Cheyenne (Lou de Laage).
Cast and crew
The cast and crew of the short-lived series
The series starred Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, de Laage, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Tais Vinolo, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow.
It also featured guest appearances by Yanic Truesdale from Gilmore Girls and Kelly Bishop from Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.