Director Manish Gupta has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly stabbing his driver, Rajibul Islam Lashkar (32), with a kitchen knife amid an argument over unpaid wages.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building in Versova, reported PTI.

The police registered this case on Friday under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.