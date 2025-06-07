Filmmaker booked for allegedly stabbing driver over salary dispute
What's the story
Director Manish Gupta has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly stabbing his driver, Rajibul Islam Lashkar (32), with a kitchen knife amid an argument over unpaid wages.
The incident occurred on Thursday night at Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building in Versova, reported PTI.
The police registered this case on Friday under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Incident details
The driver was sacked on May 30
Lashkar, who has been working as Gupta's driver for three years with a reported monthly salary of ₹23,000, had allegedly not received his monthly dues on time.
He was sacked without receiving his salary on May 30. To recover his pending payment, Lashkar rejoined work but was still not paid.
This led to a heated verbal argument between him and Gupta.
Legal action
Victim rushed to hospital; advocate demands filmmaker's arrest
Following the alleged attack, Lashkar rushed to Cooper Hospital for immediate medical attention.
After receiving treatment, he lodged an FIR at the Versova Police Station against Gupta.
His advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has demanded Gupta's immediate arrest.
The filmmaker has yet to be arrested in connection with this case despite being booked.
Charges
More on the sections under which Gupta has been booked
Based on Lashkar's statement, Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
These charges involve voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon and intentionally insulting to provoke a breach of peace, per Hindustan Times.
The investigation into the case is currently underway.
Filmmaker's profile
Take a look at Gupta's career
Gupta is known for helming films like 420 IPC, The Stoneman Murders, and more.
His last directorial was the 2023 legal drama One Friday Night, starring Milind Soman and Raveena Tandon.
He has also served as a writer in Ram Gopal Varma's team, writing screenplays for films like D and Sarkar.
So far, Gupta has not issued any statement regarding this incident.