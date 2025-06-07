What's the story

The third season of Netflix India's International Emmy Award-winning series, Delhi Crime, will be based on the chilling Baby Falak case, reported PeepingMoon.

The show, known for its engaging narrative and sensitive portrayal of heinous crimes, will see DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) investigate this tragic incident.

The case shocked India in 2012 due to the heartbreaking story of a baby tormented by her abusers.