Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' S03 to focus on this chilling case
What's the story
The third season of Netflix India's International Emmy Award-winning series, Delhi Crime, will be based on the chilling Baby Falak case, reported PeepingMoon.
The show, known for its engaging narrative and sensitive portrayal of heinous crimes, will see DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) investigate this tragic incident.
The case shocked India in 2012 due to the heartbreaking story of a baby tormented by her abusers.
Case details
The tragic story of baby Falak
In January 2012, Falak (2) was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with brutal head injuries, human bite marks, and broken limbs.
She was brought to the hospital by a teenager claiming to be her mother.
Medical staff quickly suspected foul play and informed the police.
Investigations later revealed that the teenager was also a victim of human trafficking and had been exploited by a man.
Production details
Shah, Rasika Dugal return for S3; Huma Qureshi joins
The third season of Delhi Crime will feature Shah reprising her role as Vartika Chaturvedi. She will be joined by Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain.
The cast also includes Huma Qureshi as Meena, a dangerous trafficker deeply entrenched in the criminal nexus.
Tanuj Chopra, who directed the second season, has helmed this upcoming installment too.
The show is currently in post-production and aims for a late 2025 premiere on Netflix.