Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to join director Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, reported Pinkvilla.

This marks another collaboration between Kher and Barjatya, who have previously worked together on several projects such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Vivah.

The film is expected to begin shooting in November 2025 and release in the second half of 2026.