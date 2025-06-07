Anupam Kher joins Sooraj Barjatya's next with Ayushmann: Report
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to join director Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, reported Pinkvilla.
This marks another collaboration between Kher and Barjatya, who have previously worked together on several projects such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Vivah.
The film is expected to begin shooting in November 2025 and release in the second half of 2026.
Role details
Film to explore modern couple's journey between joint, nuclear families
While the specifics of Kher's character are still under wraps, a source told Pinkvilla that the actor is "excited to embark on a journey with his favorite director yet again."
The source also revealed that the film will feature a large ensemble cast but will primarily focus on Khurrana and Sharvari's characters.
"The core conflict of the film is about a modern couple with debates around joint family and nuclear families," the source added.
Directorial debut
Kher recently directed 'Tanvi: The Great'
Apart from acting, Kher also recently directed Tanvi: The Great.
The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film (Film Market) and is set to have its New York premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on June 19.
It stars Shubhangi, Kher, Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker and Nasser.
It releases on July 18.