Australia join India in elite list with WI sweep (T20Is) 

Australia have achieved a historic milestone by completing a clean sweep of the West Indies in their own backyard. The Aussies registered a comfortable three-wicket victory in the fifth and final T20I match at St Kitts. This win not only gave them an unprecedented 5-0 series victory but also made them the second full-member nation after India to do so.

Match highlights How the final T20I panned out Opting to bowl first, Australia restricted West Indies to their lowest total of 170 in the series. Cameron Green (32 off 18) and Mitch Owen (37 off 17) led a strong counterattack with a quickfire 63-run partnership. Despite late strikes from Akeal Hosein, Aaron Hardie's composed unbeaten innings of 28 ensured Australia cruised home with three overs to spare.

Record achievement Australia emulate India's record The victory in St Kitts marked Australia's first-ever 5-0 clean sweep in a T20I series. Among full-member teams, the feat was previously only achieved by India against New Zealand in 2020 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Interestingly, India's clean sweep also came on foreign soil, just like Australia's recent accomplishment. No other full-member team has won more than four games in a bilateral T20I series.