Decoding the top run-getters in T20I history
What's the story
England's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler recently became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International (T20I) cricket.
He achieved this milestone during the second match of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies at County Ground, Bristol on Sunday.
Buttler scored 47 runs in England's chase of a target of 197, helping him surpass Ireland's Paul Stirling on the all-time list.
Here we decode the top-four run-getters in T20I history.
#4
Jos Buttler - 3,678 runs
Buttler's innings of 47 runs took his overall T20I tally to 3,678 runs in 136 matches at an average of 36.41.
He has played a total of 125 innings in the format as his strike rate is a stunning 146.76.
Buttler has scored one hundred besides 27 half-centuries.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 3,233 T20I runs as a designated wicket-keeper is the most for any player.
#3
Virat Kohli - 4,188 runs
The talismanic Virat Kohli managed 4,188 runs across 125 T20Is at an average of 48.69.
Kohli's average is the best among full-member team players with at least 1,000 runs.
His strike rate is 137.07. Kohli recorded 39 fifty-plus scores (one century), the joint-most for a batter in the format with Pakistan's Babar Azam.
The former hammered 1,292 T20 World Cup runs at an incredible average of 58.72, the most for any batter.
#2
Babar Azam - 4,223 runs
Babar Azam is second on this list, having smashed 4,223 runs from 128 matches at a fine average of 39.83.
His strike rate of 129.22 is, however, on the lower side. The Pakistan star has tallied 36 fifties besides three tons.
2,642 of his T20I runs have come while leading the team. He is the only batter with 2,500-plus T20I runs as captain.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 4,231 runs
Rohit Sharma continues to dominate this list. He ended his T20I career with 4,231 runs from 159 games at an average of 32.05.
His strike rate was an impressive 140.89 and he registered 37 50-plus scores, including five centuries.
This puts him level with Australia's Glenn Maxwell for the most centuries in T20I cricket history.
Notably, both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20I cricket right after guiding India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title.