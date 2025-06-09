What's the story

England's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler recently became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International (T20I) cricket.

He achieved this milestone during the second match of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies at County Ground, Bristol on Sunday.

Buttler scored 47 runs in England's chase of a target of 197, helping him surpass Ireland's Paul Stirling on the all-time list.

Here we decode the top-four run-getters in T20I history.