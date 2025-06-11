What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu has been delayed. Actor-director and co-producer Dileesh Pothan confirmed the news in a recent interview with The Cue.

He revealed that the team is currently focused on another directorial venture by Girish AD, who helmed the first part.

"Our next immediate project won't be Premalu 2...it's another directorial venture of Girish AD," he said.