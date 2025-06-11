Naslen-Mamitha's 'Premalu 2' delayed due to production issues
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu has been delayed. Actor-director and co-producer Dileesh Pothan confirmed the news in a recent interview with The Cue.
He revealed that the team is currently focused on another directorial venture by Girish AD, who helmed the first part.
"Our next immediate project won't be Premalu 2...it's another directorial venture of Girish AD," he said.
Production delay
No confirmed dates for 'Premalu 2'
Pothan's comments suggest that the sequel is going to take longer to materialize, with no confirmed shooting dates or casting announcements.
The original film, released in early 2024, which featured Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was a major hit.
It told the tale of Sachin, a young man from Kerala who moved to Hyderabad after his plans to move abroad fell through.
Sequel expectations
Announcement of 'Premalu' sequel
The sequel was announced in April 2024, shortly after the original film's success.
The director of the first part, AD, had revealed plans for a follow-up during Premalu's success party in Kochi.
He promised that audiences could expect "more fun and energy than Premalu" in the sequel. However, since then, there have been no significant updates on its progress.
Film's success