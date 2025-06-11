'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' song out: Shanaya Kapoor-Vikrant Massey in love
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, has released its first song, Nazara.
The romantic drama is set to hit the theaters on July 11.
The music video features the lead characters exploring their love in a beautiful snowy setting. Both characters explore their relationship beyond physical sight.
Song details
More about romantic music video
The music video is almost three minutes long, and it features Massey and Kapoor's characters sharing a romantic kiss and exploring various locations together.
The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, who has also composed and written the lyrics. The music perfectly encapsulates the gentle romance between the two lead characters.
A teaser for the film was released earlier, showing Massey and Kapoor in an intimate embrace with their eyes covered by a cloth.
Film inspiration
Film inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is inspired by Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It.
The film stars Kapoor as a theater artist and Massey as a blind musician. Their characters' meet-cute happens on a train, and gradually they fall in love, exploring themes of trust, compassion, resilience, desire, freedom, and confidence.
Directed by Santosh Singh, the film marks Kapoor's Bollywood debut.