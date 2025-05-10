India to receive early monsoon: Here's how it will help
What's the story
India's crucial monsoon rains are set to arrive early this year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon will hit Kerala's southern coast on May 27, five days in advance of its normal schedule.
This will be the earliest arrival in at least five years, which could increase crop production and ease food supply worries amid the current military conflict with Pakistan.
Crop boost
Early monsoon arrival could boost crop yields
The early arrival of monsoon rains is set to give a boost to India's agrarian economy.
In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the onset over Kerala will be on May 27, with a margin of plus/minus four days.
This would encourage farmers, especially rice and soybean growers, to start planting earlier than normal.
Monsoon significance
India's monsoon season: A lifeline for agriculture
Monsoon, from June to September, is important for refilling aquifers and reservoirs. It accounts for almost 70% of the rainfall India requires to irrigate its farmland.
About half of India's cultivable land depends on the seasonal rains for the growth of different crops.
The timely and abundant arrival of monsoon showers this year could significantly boost yields of rice, corn, and soybeans.
Weather prediction
IMD's forecast: Above-average monsoon rains for 2025
The IMD has also predicted above-average monsoon rains for the second consecutive year in 2025.
The department defines average rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a half-century average of 87cm during the four-month season.
This comes in line with last year's monsoon, which hit Kerala on May 30 and recorded the highest summer rains since 2020, helping recovery from the 2023 drought.