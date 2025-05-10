How India chose which Pakistan airbases to strike: Report
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out precision airstrikes on multiple Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases.on May 10.
The decision was taken after a spate of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan on civilian targets and military installations in India's west.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that IAF's operations were limited to military targets and there was minimal collateral damage in these precision strikes.
Strategic objectives
Target selection aimed at crippling Pakistan's aerial capabilities
IAF carefully chose its targets to cripple Pakistan's ability to launch aerial assaults using drones and fighter jets.
The airstrikes on key PAF bases will hit Pakistan's air reconnaissance and long-range strike abilities significantly.
This strategic move is part of India's broader strategy against Pakistan's aggressive drone and missile attacks threatening civilian safety and military infrastructure in India.
Target analysis
Nur Khan Air Base: Key player in Pakistan's aerial attacks
The Nur Khan air base, or PAF Base Chaklala, is located at Rawalpindi and is the headquarters of Pakistan's Air Mobility Command.
IAF officials say the base was instrumental in coordinating recent cross-border drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.
It is also home to a Saab 2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which is believed to have helped Pakistan's aerial assaults on Indian cities in the last few days.
Target analysis
Rafiqui Air Base: A hub for advanced fighter squadrons
Rafiqui airbase in Pakistan's Punjab province hosts advanced fighter squadrons of Mirage and JF-17 aircraft. It also acts as a training center for missions in Punjab and Kashmir.
IAF focused on this base with the air-launched precision weapons, in an attempt to cripple Pakistan's attack capabilities.
This base has been a key player in the recent air activity involving fighter jets of both nations.
Target analysis
Murid Air Base: Headquarters of Pakistan's drone operations
The Murid airbase in Pakistan's Punjab is the hub of Pakistan's drone operations. It contains a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Shahpar-I, and the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci.
Hundreds of drones from this base have entered India in the last two days for intel. However, many of the armed drones were intercepted by India's air defense.
Diplomatic stance
India's commitment to non-escalation amid ongoing tensions
Responding to the growing tensions, Wing Commander Singh reiterated India's commitment to non-escalation, as long as Pakistan follows suit.
"Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military," she said.
The current aerial attacks from Pakistan come after India's precision airstrikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.