Barmer district on high alert after missile debris recovery
What's the story
The Barmer district administration of Rajasthan has been put on high alert after unidentified missile debris was found.
The incident, which comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, was reported from the Gida Pareu area of Barmer early on Saturday morning.
The local authorities are currently awaiting authorized agencies for an in-depth evaluation of the situation.
Safety measures
Residents are prohibited from approaching missile debris
To ensure safety, the district administration has restricted locals from going near the remaining missile debris. This precautionary measure is being undertaken until a thorough assessment can be carried out by authorized agencies.
Meanwhile, despite ongoing tensions, locals in the area feel secure because the Indian Army has successfully repulsed attacks.
Witness reports
Eyewitness accounts of missile debris fall
Local resident Mohan Chowdhary said the unidentified missile debris had fallen at about 4:42am and at two other spots within a five-kilometre radius.
"First, there was a loud sound twice, and then there was light," he said.
"My house is 500 feet away from here, so we ran here. We saw that a little smoke was coming out."
History
Previous incidents of unidentified projectile debris
This isn't an isolated incident. Baldev Nagar residents near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer have found fragments and debris from an unknown projectile earlier too.
These were remnants of a Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralized by Indian security forces earlier today.
The locals heard loud sounds at around 5:15 to 5:30am and soon found projectile debris in the vicinity.
Military response
Indian Armed Forces retaliate against Pakistan
In retaliation for Pakistan's persistent aggressive actions along the western border and LoC, the Indian Armed Forces targeted key Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centers, radar sites, and ammunition depots.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army confirmed that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.