Delhi, Bengaluru to see cloudy sky, rains today: IMD
What's the story
Delhiites are finally getting some relief from the sweltering heat, thanks to the rainfall and thunderstorms that started on May 2.
After these weather developments, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday, May 10.
The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37°C and 27°C, respectively.
Strong surface winds up to 50km/h are also expected in the capital today.
Weekend forecast
Thunderstorms, rainfall to continue
According to the weather forecast for the week, residents of Delhi can expect relief from the heat till May 11. Thunderstorms, rainfall, anda dip in maximum temperatures are predicted.
Thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds are likely to continue till Saturday. Strong surface winds at speeds of 30-40km/h during storms will also be witnessed.
Maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 31-36°C.
AQI update
Air quality remains in 'moderate' category
Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' category on Saturday morning.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 170 at 7:00am, up from the 148 at the same time a day ago.
The AQI across Delhi-NCR also shifted to either 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru, other Karnataka districts, likely to see rainfall
Multiple districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming few days, according to IMD.
Temperatures are likely to reduce by 2-3 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.