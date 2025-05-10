What's the story

Delhiites are finally getting some relief from the sweltering heat, thanks to the rainfall and thunderstorms that started on May 2.

After these weather developments, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday, May 10.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37°C and 27°C, respectively.

Strong surface winds up to 50km/h are also expected in the capital today.