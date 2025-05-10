May 10, 202511:29 am

What's the story

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Pakistan has been continuously attacking along the western border.

These assaults include drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets targeting Indian military installations.

The air bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda sustained limited damage from various forms of attack.

High-speed missiles specifically targeted Punjab's air base at around 1:40am on Saturday.

Additionally, Pakistan attempted to infiltrate via air at more than 26 locations, using various combinations of these attack methods.