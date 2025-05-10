MEA press conference: India neutralizes over 26 Pakistani infiltration attempts
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Pakistan has been continuously attacking along the western border.
These assaults include drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets targeting Indian military installations.
The air bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda sustained limited damage from various forms of attack.
High-speed missiles specifically targeted Punjab's air base at around 1:40am on Saturday.
Additionally, Pakistan attempted to infiltrate via air at more than 26 locations, using various combinations of these attack methods.
India neutralized many dangers, but Pakistan attempted to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places.
The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said that several "enemy armed drones" were spotted over Khasa Cantonment in Punjab's Amritsar at around 5:00am. They were shot down by air defense units.
The successful counter-offensive by Indian armed forces was also a part of Operation Sindoor, which was launched on Wednesday and led to the neutralization of nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Following Pakistan's drone strikes, pieces and debris of an unknown projectile were found in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar.
The visuals from the site show the fragments strewn around an agricultural field, with the surrounding areas charred.
Debris was also recovered by locals in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Saturday morning.