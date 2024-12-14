Summarize Simplifying... In short India has voiced concerns over the killing of three Indian students in Canada, amidst rising hate crimes and criminal violence.

This comes as diplomatic relations between the two countries are strained, following allegations linking Indian diplomats to a murder and a visa controversy.

India has dismissed reports of visa refusals as disinformation, asserting its right to grant or deny visas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal extended condolences to the victims' families

India expresses concern over killing of 3 students in Canada

By Snehil Singh 10:12 am Dec 14, 202410:12 am

What's the story India has expressed deep concern over the recent murders of three Indian students in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the incidents "terrible tragedies." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada are of utmost importance. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are actively engaging with Canadian authorities for a thorough investigation.

Advisory issued

India issues advisory to nationals in Canada

Jaiswal extended condolences to the victims' families and confirmed that the Indian missions are providing all possible assistance. He stressed that issues faced by Indian nationals, especially students, are regularly raised with Canadian authorities. Amid the rising incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence, India had issued an advisory urging its nationals and students in Canada to exercise extreme caution.

Tensions rise

Diplomatic tensions strain India-Canada relations

The India-Canada relationship has been strained since October after diplomatic tensions escalated over allegations connecting Indian diplomats to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations and recalled its high commissioner from Canada. In retaliation to the allegations, India also expelled the Canadian Charge d'Affaires and five other diplomats.

Visa controversy

MEA dismisses reports of visa refusals as 'disinformation'

Further, Jaiswal also spoke about reports in Canadian media regarding visa refusals by the Indian High Commission. He dismissed the reports as a "disinformation" campaign to malign India. Jaiswal asserted India's sovereign right to grant or deny visas, particularly in the case of those who may undermine India's territorial integrity. He called the Canadian media's commentary on this issue foreign interference in India's sovereign affairs. Official data shows that more than 400,000 Indian students are currently studying in Canada.