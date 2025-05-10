MEA, MOD to hold joint briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' today
What's the story
In a major development amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defense (MOD) will today hold a joint briefing at 10:30am IST.
The press conference is expected to give crucial updates on Operation Sindoor, a major military initiative launched by India in response to escalating tensions with Pakistan.
Briefing details
What to expect from the briefing?
The next joint briefing is expected to touch upon a number of topics. Major updates on Operation Sindoor, including its goals, progress and impact will be shared.
The MEA will also provide insights into India's current military strategy and defense measures.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also communicate India's diplomatic stance on international platforms.
Operation details
Operation Sindoor: A strategic military initiative
Operation Sindoor is an Indian military initiative responding to Pakistan's cross-border provocations.
The operation has seen joint operations of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force with strategic objectives of targeting the enemy, neutralizing threats, and securing Indian territories.
The MEA is also actively engaging international partners to present India's perspective on this issue.
Future developments
What lies ahead?
The joint briefing by MEA and MOD is likely to provide clarity on India's strategic approach in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.
Citizens and international observers are watching out for any new developments or official statements on further actions India might undertake.
The press conference will be held today, 10:30am IST. Further updates will come as the situation develops.