J&K CM mourns death of officer killed in Pakistan shelling
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed condolences over the death of Rajouri Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa. The officer was reportedly killed in shelling by Pakistan.
Abdullah took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his grief as well as pay tribute to the late officer's dedication toward his service.
Officer's commitment
Abdullah highlights Thapa's recent engagements
In his post, Abdullah emphasized Thapa's recent activities, stressing his sense of duty despite imminent danger.
"Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired," Abdullah said.
This assertion is a poignant reminder of Thapa's commitment and active participation in administration right up to his untimely death in shelling.
Emotional response
Abdullah expresses shock and sadness
Abdullah said he was deeply shocked and saddened at Thapa's tragic death.
Calling it "Devastating news from Rajouri," he termed Thapa a "dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services."
"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa," he added.
Twitter Post
Abdullah's post on X
Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they…— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025