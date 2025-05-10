Surface-to-air missiles active in Srinagar, intense clash ongoing with Pakistan
What's the story
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the armed forces have deployed surface-to-air missile systems in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Heavy engagement is reported to be ongoing over Srinagar and the surrounding areas.
Sources suggest that Indian strikes have targeted at least four Pakistani airbases in direct retaliation for an attack on 26 Indian locations by Pakistan on Saturday.
Local impact
Explosions reported in Jammu and Kashmir
After the escalation, a deafening blast was witnessed in the Dibber area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, with smoke billowing out from the location.
Houses and property in the Rajouri sector were also damaged due to a chain of unrelenting blasts.
Loud explosions were reported in Rajouri and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir as tensions continue to flare between the two countries.
Aerial threats
Defence Ministry reports drone sightings at 26 locations
The Ministry of Defence has reported sightings of drones at 26 points along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.
These include suspected armed drones in Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.
An armed drone attacked a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring members of a local family who have been provided medical assistance.
Vigilance
Indian armed forces remain on high alert
Indian Armed Forces are on high alert, monitoring and engaging all aerial threats through counter-drone systems.
The situation is being monitored constantly, with immediate action being taken wherever required.
Citizens in border areas have been advised to stay indoors, restrict movement to the necessary, and strictly adhere to safety instructions issued by local authorities.
Though there's no need to panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.