IndiGo, Akasa to shift Delhi T2 flights from April 15
What's the story
IndiGo Airlines, India's largest carrier, has announced a major operational shift at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
From April 15, 2025, all flights that were previously operating from Terminal 2 will now be moved to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, due to planned maintenance and runway upgrades at Terminal 2.
The airline is encouraging passengers to check their flight status and terminal details on its website before heading out to the airport.
Operations
Flight operations to continue at Terminal-1, Terminal-3
"While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we're also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips," IndiGo said.
Akasa Air, another airline that flies from T2, has also announced that all of its flights to and from Delhi will depart from Terminal 1 (1D) at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Reassurance
Terminal 2 will undergo major renovations
Terminal 2 will undergo major renovations and repairs to bring it up to the standards of the other two terminals.
After this, the airport operator can consider converting it into an extension of the international side or repurposing it for domestic expansion.
The move will see 122 IndiGo flights move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1.