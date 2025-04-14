What's the story

IndiGo Airlines, India's largest carrier, has announced a major operational shift at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

From April 15, 2025, all flights that were previously operating from Terminal 2 will now be moved to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, due to planned maintenance and runway upgrades at Terminal 2.

The airline is encouraging passengers to check their flight status and terminal details on its website before heading out to the airport.