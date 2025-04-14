'Mehul Choksi extremely sick, will appeal against custody': Lawyer
What's the story
The legal counsel of Mehul Choksi has said that they are in the process of submitting an appeal against his arrest in Belgium in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.
Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said they would focus on his medical condition, as he is undergoing cancer treatment, in their bail application.
"My client is not a flight risk. He is extremely sick and is undergoing treatment for cancer," Aggarwal told reporters.
Background
Choksi's role in PNB fraud case
Choksi was involved in the ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case of 2018. He had allegedly secured fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from the bank, causing massive losses and undue benefits to himself.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a plea under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in 2018 in light of his continued absence.
Choksi has since challenged these through various applications that are yet to be decided by a Mumbai special court.
Health concerns
Choksi's health condition cited in Belgian court
Choksi's legal team had earlier stated that he was in Belgium for cancer treatment.
Choksi, who had been residing in Antigua and Barbuda, had traveled to Brussels earlier this year for "immediate and necessary medical treatment," they said.
His lawyers had also argued his health condition prevented him from returning to India.
The bail appeal will be filed after five days when the case is scheduled for hearing.