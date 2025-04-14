What's the story

The legal counsel of Mehul Choksi has said that they are in the process of submitting an appeal against his arrest in Belgium in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said they would focus on his medical condition, as he is undergoing cancer treatment, in their bail application.

"My client is not a flight risk. He is extremely sick and is undergoing treatment for cancer," Aggarwal told reporters.