What's the story

In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad mistook a magistrate for an accused in a theft case while attempting to follow a proclamation order.

The incident came to light on March 23 when Sub-Inspector Banwarilal wrongly reported to Chief Judicial Magistrate Nagma Khan that he couldn't find "accused Nagma Khan" at her home.

The proclamation issued was for Rajkumar alias Pappu, a suspect in a 2001 theft case.