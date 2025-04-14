UP police officer mistakes judge for thief; court recommends inquiry
What's the story
In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad mistook a magistrate for an accused in a theft case while attempting to follow a proclamation order.
The incident came to light on March 23 when Sub-Inspector Banwarilal wrongly reported to Chief Judicial Magistrate Nagma Khan that he couldn't find "accused Nagma Khan" at her home.
The proclamation issued was for Rajkumar alias Pappu, a suspect in a 2001 theft case.
Misunderstanding
SI misinterprets court order
SI Banwarilal was tasked with delivering this order, but he either didn't read it carefully or completely misunderstood it.
He recorded the magistrate's name instead of the accused's and started searching for her, resulting in an embarrassing mix-up.
SI Banwarilal, undeterred by his blunder, argued that "no such accused by this name resides at that address" and asked for further action against her (judge Khan).
Court's response
Court reprimands officer for negligence
Alarmed by the said report, judge Khan said, "It is quite bizarre that the serving officer of the concerned Police Station has little to no idea of what was sent by this court, who exactly sent it and against whom."
The court said he had confused the proclamation with a non-bailable warrant and "quite blindly" inserted the judge's name in it.
Poor reflection
SI's oversight reflects poorly on police work
The order further read, "Such patent and grave error on his part reflects poorly on his working as a police officer as he knows nothing of the duties enjoined on him."
Issuing a strong warning against such negligent conduct, the court said it could undermine fundamental rights.
"A police officer serving process is supposed to exercise highest level of care as these processes entail heavy consequences," it said.
Action taken
SI transferred, departmental inquiry initiated
The court asked senior police officials to examine Banwarilal's actions and take necessary measures.
Copies were sent to the DGP, Firozabad DP, and Agra range inspector general for further action.
Reacting to the incident, Firozabad SSP said SI Banwarilal has been transferred to police lines with immediate effect, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.