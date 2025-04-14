What's the story

Mehul Choksi, the owner of the now-defunct Gitanjali Group, has been arrested in Belgium.

Choksi stands accused for his role in a ₹12,636 crore fraud case at Punjab National Bank.

He allegedly perpetrated the crime along with his nephew Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, and brother Neeshal Modi.

The arrest was carried out following requests by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), acting on non-bailable warrants issued by Mumbai courts.