Mohanlal's latest offering, Thudarum, has taken the box office by storm, collecting an impressive ₹71 crore net in merely 10 days.

The family drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, has already crossed the lifetime collection of the superstar's 2019 blockbuster, Lucifer.

This proves that Mohanlal's pull remains timeless, and loaded with good material and positive word of mouth, his films are still ruling the box office.