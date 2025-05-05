It's Mohanlal v/s Mohanlal: 'Thudarum' beats 'Lucifer' at box office
What's the story
Mohanlal's latest offering, Thudarum, has taken the box office by storm, collecting an impressive ₹71 crore net in merely 10 days.
The family drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, has already crossed the lifetime collection of the superstar's 2019 blockbuster, Lucifer.
This proves that Mohanlal's pull remains timeless, and loaded with good material and positive word of mouth, his films are still ruling the box office.
Record-breaking run
'Thudarum' fetched ₹8 crore on Sunday alone
Thudarum opened to houseful shows in Kerala and other major markets worldwide.
The film took a strong opening on its first weekend and maintained an exceptional consistency through the weekdays. Sunday alone fetched a solid ₹8 crore, as per Sacnilk data.
The Malayalam film has achieved the rare feat of averaging ₹5 crore daily for all 10 days of its release.
In comparison, Lucifer's India net collection is ₹65.21 crore, and its gross collection is ₹77 crore.
Industry impact
'Thudarum' joins Mohanlal's top-grossing films list
Thudarum's glorious success has changed the list of Mohanlal's highest-grossing films.
Earlier, Lucifer held the record for the second-highest-grossing movie for Mohanlal, after Pulimurugan. But with the release of his last title, L2: Empuraan (India net at ₹105.25cr), all ranks changed.
And now, with Thudarum's incredible run, the 64-year-old superstar has four movies in the top 10 list of biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.
Strategic release
'Thudarum' was released strategically to maximize collections
The success of Thudarum can be attributed to a number of factors- Mohanlal's evergreen popularity, strong word of mouth, and a mindful holiday release window.
The film had a clear run at the Malayalam box office in its first two weeks with no major competition, further adding to its collections.
As the film continues its dream run in cinemas, industry watchers are eager to see how high Thudarum can fly.