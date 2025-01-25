What's the story

Unni Mukundan, the lead actor of the Malayalam action film Marco, recently opened up about the movie's surprise success in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The film has reportedly grossed over ₹120 crore and is due for a South Korean release in April.

Mukundan said he was surprised by the positive reception of Marco in Hindi-speaking markets.

He also spoke about his Bollywood debut plans.