'Marco' star Unni Mukundan preparing for Bollywood debut? Actor reveals
What's the story
Unni Mukundan, the lead actor of the Malayalam action film Marco, recently opened up about the movie's surprise success in an interview with Hindustan Times.
The film has reportedly grossed over ₹120 crore and is due for a South Korean release in April.
Mukundan said he was surprised by the positive reception of Marco in Hindi-speaking markets.
He also spoke about his Bollywood debut plans.
Bollywood debut
'I am looking forward to doing...'
The actor said, "I am looking forward to doing a straight Hindi film and that's on my must-do list."
"I have never got second chances that easily so I don't take things for granted. I really want to uplift the Hindi audience with good cinema because they took my film, Marco, from nowhere to being one of the biggest blockbusters Malayalam cinema has ever seen."
The actor added that his Bollywood debut will happen after one and a half years.
Career shift
Mukundan's return to action cinema after 6 years
Mukundan also spoke about his return to action cinema.
He said, "I was sure about its success in Kerala because I haven't done action films for seven years as a solo hero and it's easier for me to market the film stating that it's a comeback to the action genre."
The actor also confirmed that he is discussing a project with superstar Vikram, but didn't reveal any other details.
Future plans
'Marco' sequel is in the works
Mukundan also revealed plans for a sequel to Marco, which he will produce on a larger scale.
"Malayalam cinema rarely makes action films as one of the main concerns is budget. Marco 2 will be done in a much better way as we now know how the market functions and I have a face value outside Kerala."
"With the success of Marco, if the audience has certain expectations for Marco 2, I'll fulfil those expectations."
Haneef Adeni directed the film.