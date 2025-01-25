Kapil Sharma begins filming for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'
What's the story
Popular actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
The movie is a sequel to the hit 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which introduced Sharma to Bollywood.
The new project will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to audiences, the makers have promised.
Production details
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' helmed by Anukalp Goswami
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the upcoming comedy sequel is produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.
The production is a joint venture of Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Film Production.
Manjot Singh will also be seen sharing screen space with Sharma in this much-awaited film.
The first part was directed by Abbas Mustan.
Career highlights
Sharma's recent appearances and original film's cast
Sharma was last seen in the film Crew, with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor. He also hosts Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The original Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) had an ensemble cast including Jamie Lever, Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, and Manoj Joshi.
It remains to be seen who from the original cast returns for the sequel.