Droupadi Murmu to visit Sabarimala temple—first president to do so
What's the story
Droupadi Murmu will become the first sitting Indian President to pray at Kerala's Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, confirmed her visit on May 19.
This will be a historic occasion during her two-day visit to Kerala and a special moment for both the temple and the country, the board said.
Visit details
President's itinerary and security arrangements
President Murmu will reach Kerala on May 18 and will participate in a private function in Kottayam district.
The next day, she will reach the Nilakkal helipad near the temple and then go to the Pampa base camp.
She will then either walk the 4.25km uphill path or be driven through an emergency road to the hilltop shrine.
The Special Protection Group (SPG) is supervising all security arrangements for her visit.
Preparation details
Preparations for President's visit to Sabarimala temple
TDB president PS Prasanth confirmed preparations for President Murmu's visit have been ongoing for weeks.
"The visit has been in the air for two to three weeks. Now that it's certain, we have begun urgent road repair and construction work," he said.
After official confirmation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a stock-taking meeting to finalize arrangements.
Access restrictions
Restrictions on public access during President's visit
President Murmu's visit comes at the conclusion of poojas celebrating the end of the Malayalam month Edavam. The temple, which was opened on May 14 for monthly rituals, sees thousands of pilgrims.
However, authorities have imposed restrictions for May 18 and 19 to maintain security during her visit.
Devotees won't be given darshan on those days, and virtual queue ticket services have also been suspended.
Significance
Historic significance of Murmu's visit to Sabarimala temple
Sabarimala, located at an altitude of 3,000 feet in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, is among South India's most sacred pilgrimage centers.
Pilgrims traditionally bring an Irumudi—a holy prayer kit necessary to climb the temple's 18 holy steps to enter the sanctum.
Prasanth hinted that President Murmu will also prepare the Irumudi at the Pampa base camp.
"She will be the first president to ever offer prayers here. It is indeed a moment of pride," said Prasanth.