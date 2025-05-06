Hyderabad: Pet Husky mauls owner to death; eats private parts
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a man was found dead in his Madhura Nagar apartment in Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, was allegedly attacked by his pet Siberian Husky.
Police said Pawan, a divorcee, was living with a friend, Sandeep.
On the day of the incident, Sandeep had left for work while Pawan remained back and went to sleep, as he had been unwell for several days.
He was also asthmatic.
Discovery
Roommate discovers the body
Sandeep came home in the afternoon, but no one answered despite his knocking several times. Suspicious, he took the locals' help and broke open the door.
There, they found Pawan's body on the floor in a pool of blood, with injuries, including to his private parts.
The Siberian Husky was found with blood on its mouth and reportedly fled the room when Sandeep entered.
Probe
Police investigation underway
Police have collected samples from the dog's mouth and registered a case.
They are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out if Pawan's death was caused by the injuries inflicted by his pet dog or if he had other health issues.
According to preliminary reports, excessive bleeding from the dog bites could have been a possible cause of his death.
Kumar hailed from Andhra Pradesh and worked for a local jeweler in Hyderabad before his untimely demise.