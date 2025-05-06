What's the story

In a shocking incident, a man was found dead in his Madhura Nagar apartment in Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, was allegedly attacked by his pet Siberian Husky.

Police said Pawan, a divorcee, was living with a friend, Sandeep.

On the day of the incident, Sandeep had left for work while Pawan remained back and went to sleep, as he had been unwell for several days.

He was also asthmatic.