Kerala's Neytt designs Met Gala carpet for third year
What's the story
Did you know the globally acclaimed fashion spectacle, the Met Gala 2025, had its iconic carpet designed by a Kerala-based brand?
Neytt delivered the swoon-worthy blue carpet, which was its third stint for the Met Gala.
The Cherthala, Alappuzha-based design house created the 63,000-square-foot eco-friendly carpet that decorated New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This is a proud moment for Neytt, which made its Met Gala mark for the first time in the Met Gala 2022 and returned in 2023.
Event theme
Met Gala 2025: A tribute to Black sartorial history
The 2025 Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, honored the sartorial history of Black people.
Inspired by Monica L. Miller's work Slaves to Fashion and curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit showcased centuries of Black fashion from the 18th century to the modern day.
This year's carpet design by Neytt saluted the theme.
Reportedly, artist Cy Gavin provided the creative direction for the red carpet design.
Sustainable design
'Our carpet feels more than just a fabric...'
The 2025 Met Gala carpet, designed by Neytt, boasted a royal blue base littered with golden daffodils, cascading floral barricades, and shimmering hanging blooms.
Made of biodegradable sisal fibers from Madagascar, the carpet reflected an eco-friendly approach to high fashion.
"Our carpet feels more than just a fabric - it's a vibrant thread in a tapestry of art, fashion, and culture," Sivan Santhosh, Director of Extraweave and CEO of Neytt Homes, told News18.
Star-studded event
Indian presence was rich at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025 was dominated by the presence of Indian designers and celebrities.
From Manish Malhotra to Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, the stars made their Met Gala debut, while regulars like Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla made a return to the limelight.
Fashion designer Sabyasachi also made an appearance on the blue carpet, having styled Khan for the event.