What's the story

Did you know the globally acclaimed fashion spectacle, the Met Gala 2025, had its iconic carpet designed by a Kerala-based brand?

Neytt delivered the swoon-worthy blue carpet, which was its third stint for the Met Gala.

The Cherthala, Alappuzha-based design house created the 63,000-square-foot eco-friendly carpet that decorated New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This is a proud moment for Neytt, which made its Met Gala mark for the first time in the Met Gala 2022 and returned in 2023.