RT-PCR test now mandatory for ministers meeting PM Modi
What's the story
An RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for ministers meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported India Today TV.
The decision comes as active cases in the country crossed the 7,000 mark on Wednesday.
Around 70 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries from Delhi—including the Delhi Chief Minister and all seven MPs and MLAs—will undergo testing before their dinner with Modi on Wednesday evening.
Outbreak update
India reports 306 new cases
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India reported 306 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported the highest single-day spike with 170 fresh cases. It also has the highest number of active cases in India, crossing the 2,000 mark.
In Delhi, 66 fresh cases were reported over the last day, taking the total caseload to 757 in the capital city.
Variant impact
Surge attributed to new variants; experts advise caution
The recent surge in COVID-19 infections is being attributed to new variants of the virus, including LF.7, XFG, and JN.1 and the newly identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
Experts have advised continuing COVID-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
While the Union Health Ministry has yet to release a new advisory for the public, several Indian states have issued instructions in recent weeks asking citizens to be calm and aware.
Advisories
Different advisories by states
Around the end of May, the Karnataka government issued a public advisory, appealing to the people to practice responsible behavior by wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.
"Continued cooperation is crucial to detect and contain any new variants or potential outbreaks. "Your health is our priority," it said.
The same month, the Delhi government also issued an advisory to hospitals to ensure they have enough beds, oxygen, medicine, and vaccines.
Odisha
Don't panic, say health officials
Similarly, in Odisha, Health Secretary Aswathy S told the public that all COVID-19 patients were stable and encouraged them to remain calm.
"The latest ICMR report says that the present variant does not exhibit severe symptoms...most cases are mild," she said.
Lobsang Jampa, a state surveillance officer in Arunachal Pradesh, also encouraged residents to be calm, adding that the identified strain seemed to be milder than earlier versions.
"The health department is closely monitoring the situation and taking...necessary precautions."