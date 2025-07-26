Joe Root vs Ricky Ponting: Comparing their stats in Tests 

Joe Root , the star batsman for England, has become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. He achieved this feat en route to a 150-run knock in the second innings of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-handed batsman surpassed Australia's Ricky Ponting 's tally of 13,378 runs to attain the second place. On this note, let's compare Ponting and Root's stats in Test cricket.

Milestone Root surpasses Ponting Root began the Manchester Test needing 120 runs to surpass Ponting's record. He achieved this milestone on Day 3 of the match. The former Australian captain finished his career with 13,378 runs across 168 Tests from 1995 to 2012. With the 150-run knock, Root has scored a total of 13,409 runs in just his 157th Test match for England. Root is now only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) in terms of runs in Tests.

Average Test average can't separate the duo Root has scored his Test runs at an average of 51.17. Ponting clocked an average of 51.85 during his playing days. Hence, this criteria can hardly differentiate the duo. Interestingly, Ponting batted 287 times in his Test career, and Root went past his tally in 286 innings. The majority of Ponting's runs came at the number three position, while the Englishman has mostly batted at four.

Statistics Second-most 50-plus scores in Tests Root now has 104 scores of 50 or more in Tests, which is second only to Tendulkar's tally of 119. Root broke the tie with South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Ponting, who both breached the 50-run mark 103 times in their celebrated Test career. Meanwhile, Root's tally of 66 half-centuries in Tests is only second to Tendulkar's 68. Ponting finished with 62 Test fifties.

Tons Most tons and double-tons With this 38th Test century, Root has become the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. He is now only behind Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45), and Ponting (41) in terms of centuries. He needs just four three-figure scores to go past Ponting. Notably, both Root and Ponting own six double-tons in the format. While Root's best Test score is 262, Ponting's best returns in a Test innings read 257.

Home Tests Ponting owns most runs in home Tests Ponting continues to be the highest run-getter in home Tests. He slammed 7,578 runs across 92 Tests Down Under at an average of 56.97. This includes 23 hundreds and 38 fifties. With 7,195 runs across 83 home Tests at 55.34, Root is third on this list. This includes 23 tons and 34 fifties. Ponting and Root are tied with Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of batters with the most Test tons at home.

Away from home Who is better away from home? Coming to Tests away from home (neutral and away Tests combined), Root owns 6,214 runs from 74 games at 47.07. This includes 15 tons besides 33 fifties. Ponting clocked 5,800 in Tests outside Australia at an average of 46.40 (100s: 18, 50s: 24). While Root has played three neutral Tests so far, Ponting featured in five such matches.