Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra put the 'fine' in superfine tailoring
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the 2025 Met Gala, with Chopra wearing a striking Balmain ensemble.
The outfit, defined by its superfine tailoring, fit perfectly into this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The Olivier Rousteing look had a feminine, buttoned straight fit silhouette with a matching blazer that cinched at the waist and trailed off into a sleek trail.
Ensemble details
Chopra's outfit was a blend of drama and elegance
The Balmain outfit also had polka dots, adding a dramatic touch to the look.
Chopra accessorized her outfit with a stunning emerald Bulgari necklace reminiscent of the grandeur associated with old Hollywood. This was further highlighted by her use of an elegant black hat and black gloves.
The actor's unique interpretation of the theme was only made better by her confident stride and poised stance, and the sharp tailoring of her outfit.
Representation spotlight
Met Gala 2025: A celebration of desi representation
This year's Met Gala was a win for Desi representation, with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and a pregnant Kiara Advani making their debuts.
Khan walked the denim blue carpet in Sabyasachi, with designer Sabyasachi marking his second Met appearance.
Other Indian attendees included Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla in Manish Malhotra, and Mona Patel in Thom Browne.
Past appearances
Chopra's Met Gala journey: A look back
Chopra's attendance at the 2025 Met Gala was her fifth at the prestigious event.
She first debuted in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren creation, returned in 2018 in Ralph Lauren once again, and switched to Dior in 2019 and Valentino in 2023. Interestingly, her debut walk was also with her now-husband, Jonas.
This year's outfit was a perfect mix of androgyny and dandyism, perfectly suiting the theme.