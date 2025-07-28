'War 2': Hrithik-Kiara's romantic track arrives on July 31

The romantic track will be crooned by Arijit Singh , who has previously worked with Roshan on the hit song Ghungroo from War. The music for the upcoming love ballad has been composed by Pritam , who also collaborated with Roshan on Dhoom 2. The song's visuals were partially revealed in the recently released trailer of War 2, further heightening fans' anticipation.

Release date

'War 2' hits theaters on August 14, 2025

The sequel to the blockbuster hit War, which was released in 2019, will return to the big screens six years later on August 14, 2025. The first film, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Tiger Shroff, became the highest-grossing film of 2019. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil across theaters and IMAX screens worldwide.