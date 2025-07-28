Heavy rain, thunderstorms predicted for several states; check list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several weather alerts across India as the monsoon season intensifies. Uttarakhand , Himachal Pradesh , Maharashtra, Kerala, and Delhi are among the states under orange and yellow alerts for thunderstorms and lightning. In Uttarakhand, the Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat districts are on orange alert, while other districts like Chamoli and Haridwar are on yellow alert due to expected rainfall.

Weather warnings Himachal Pradesh has already witnessed 161 deaths this season Himachal Pradesh is also bracing for heavy rainfall with a yellow warning for 10 districts. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on Tuesday due to forecasts of very heavy rain. The state has already witnessed 161 deaths this monsoon season due to landslides and road accidents.

State updates Maharashtra, Kerala also on alert In Maharashtra, Pune, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are on orange alert, while Nashik, Kolhapur, Thane, and Gadchiroli are under yellow alert. Mumbai is also likely to witness heavy rainfall. Kerala is reeling under continuous heavy rains with swollen rivers and disrupted power supply. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in the state.

Capital forecast Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Sunday Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Sunday, above normal levels. The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Monday. Neighboring cities in the National Capital Region, such as Noida and Gurugram, are also likely to receive rainfall throughout the week.

Twitter Post Mudslide in Munnar, Kerala #WATCH | Kerala: Heavy rain caused a mudslide in Munnar, resulting in the destruction of roadside shops. pic.twitter.com/mb10Stf8AL — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025