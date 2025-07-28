Heavy rain, thunderstorms predicted for several states; check list

LOADING...
States like Maharashtra are on orange alert

By Snehil Singh
Jul 28, 2025
02:49 pm
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several weather alerts across India as the monsoon season intensifies. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Delhi are among the states under orange and yellow alerts for thunderstorms and lightning. In Uttarakhand, the Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat districts are on orange alert, while other districts like Chamoli and Haridwar are on yellow alert due to expected rainfall.

Weather warnings

Himachal Pradesh has already witnessed 161 deaths this season

Himachal Pradesh is also bracing for heavy rainfall with a yellow warning for 10 districts. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on Tuesday due to forecasts of very heavy rain. The state has already witnessed 161 deaths this monsoon season due to landslides and road accidents.

State updates

Maharashtra, Kerala also on alert

In Maharashtra, Pune, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are on orange alert, while Nashik, Kolhapur, Thane, and Gadchiroli are under yellow alert. Mumbai is also likely to witness heavy rainfall. Kerala is reeling under continuous heavy rains with swollen rivers and disrupted power supply. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in the state.

Capital forecast

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Sunday

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Sunday, above normal levels. The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Monday. Neighboring cities in the National Capital Region, such as Noida and Gurugram, are also likely to receive rainfall throughout the week.

Twitter Post

Mudslide in Munnar, Kerala

Nationwide forecast

Heavy rainfall also predicted in these states

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over several states, including East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam on Monday. Isolated heavy rain is also likely in parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, among other regions. The weather department has warned of gusty winds at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, and Telangana.