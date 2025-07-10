Himachal Pradesh: Over 85 killed in monsoon-related incidents

A cloudburst in Thunag, Himachal Pradesh , has caused widespread destruction. Since the monsoon season began in July, at least 85 people have died across the state due to various rain-related incidents. The Mandi district has been particularly hard hit with 17 deaths and 35 people still missing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought assistance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament for special forest land allotment for the rehabilitation of affected families.

Community response Local residents come together to provide temporary relief Local residents have come together to provide temporary relief by setting up shelter homes and community kitchens in Thunag. One resident said they lost all their livestock and home in the cloudburst, adding that "only our family survived." Another shopkeeper lamented losing ₹50-60 lakh worth of goods accumulated over 25 years.

Videos from Thunag in Mandi Widespread damage in Mandi district's Thunag after a recent cloudburst wreaked havoc and left several people homeless



More than 85 people have been killed in the state in the calamity, including 17 in Mandi; over 35 still missing.

Financial aid Central government announces ₹2,006 crore package for Himachal Pradesh The central government has announced a financial package of ₹2,006 crore for reconstruction and redevelopment projects in Himachal Pradesh. Union Minister JP Nadda visited the affected areas with former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to assess the damage. He said relief centers are working hard to assist those affected by this natural disaster.

Weather forecast Orange alert issued for several districts in HP The regional meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Hamirpur, Mandi, and Solan districts due to expected heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain is also predicted in other parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall across several northern and central states, including East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, among others.