The Mandi district has been particularly hard hit

Himachal Pradesh: Over 85 killed in monsoon-related incidents

By Snehil Singh
Jul 10, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

A cloudburst in Thunag, Himachal Pradesh, has caused widespread destruction. Since the monsoon season began in July, at least 85 people have died across the state due to various rain-related incidents. The Mandi district has been particularly hard hit with 17 deaths and 35 people still missing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought assistance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament for special forest land allotment for the rehabilitation of affected families.

Community response

Local residents come together to provide temporary relief

Local residents have come together to provide temporary relief by setting up shelter homes and community kitchens in Thunag. One resident said they lost all their livestock and home in the cloudburst, adding that "only our family survived." Another shopkeeper lamented losing ₹50-60 lakh worth of goods accumulated over 25 years.

Financial aid

Central government announces ₹2,006 crore package for Himachal Pradesh

The central government has announced a financial package of ₹2,006 crore for reconstruction and redevelopment projects in Himachal Pradesh. Union Minister JP Nadda visited the affected areas with former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to assess the damage. He said relief centers are working hard to assist those affected by this natural disaster.

Weather forecast

Orange alert issued for several districts in HP

The regional meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Hamirpur, Mandi, and Solan districts due to expected heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain is also predicted in other parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall across several northern and central states, including East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, among others.

National impact

Monsoon affects Delhi-NCR, floods in Northeast

The active monsoon conditions have also affected Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), causing traffic snarls and waterlogging. In the Northeast, floods in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur have prompted a major humanitarian effort by the Indian Army under Operation Jal Rahat 2. So far, 40 relief columns have been deployed to rescue thousands of people across these states.