Bengaluru man arrested for posting women's photos on Instagram
What's the story
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly running an Instagram account that posted videos and photos of women without their consent. The accused, Gurdeep Singh, was detained at his home in the KR Puram area. The account had been sharing clips mostly shot on Church Street, a busy shopping area with heavy footfall in central Bengaluru.
Viral alert
How the victim found out
The case came to light after a woman raised the alarm on Instagram, saying she was filmed without her knowledge while walking in Bengaluru. She tried to get the video taken down through Instagram's reporting system but failed. In her post, she said, "This person walks around Church Street pretending to film the 'chaos' - but in reality, all they do is follow women and record them without their consent."
Legal action
Police to approach court to get account removed
The police are now planning to approach the court to get Meta, Instagram's parent company, to remove the account. This comes after another case earlier this year where a man named Diganth was arrested for posting unsolicited photos and videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro. Diganth's account had over 5,000 followers before it was removed following flagging by users on X, and a formal complaint and investigation.