Hindi unites diverse Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called Hindi a "binding language" for the state, saying, "There's no problem in learning it. It should be learnt."
With so many different tribes and languages, he sees Hindi as a bridge that helps everyone connect.
Over 90 languages spoken in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh is one of India's most linguistically diverse states—over 90 languages are spoken by 26 major tribes and 100+ sub-tribes.
English is the official language, but Hindi has become the go-to for daily conversations, schools, politics, and even among security forces from all over India.
Indigenous Affairs Department started to keep local culture alive
To keep local culture alive, the government has started an Indigenous Affairs Department to protect tribal languages.
Khandu urged young people studying outside to come back and speak their mother tongues at home—hoping this keeps Arunachal's unique identity strong while still making communication easier for everyone.