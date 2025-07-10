SC questions ECI on Bihar voter list revision

Many young, 1st-time voters likely to miss voting opportunity

Many opposition leaders and activists are upset because only documents like passports or birth certificates are allowed—no Aadhaar, ration, or MGNREGA cards.

They worry this could block lots of people, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, from voting.

Protests have broken out in Patna, with leaders calling for a rollback and arguing that these rules could leave many young and first-time voters off the rolls unless they submit new paperwork by July 25, 2025.