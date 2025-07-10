SC questions ECI on Bihar voter list revision
The Supreme Court has asked why the Election Commission is rushing to revise Bihar's voter list right before the state elections, especially since the last intensive update was in 2003.
The court also wondered why Aadhaar cards aren't being accepted as ID proof for voters this time.
Many young, 1st-time voters likely to miss voting opportunity
Many opposition leaders and activists are upset because only documents like passports or birth certificates are allowed—no Aadhaar, ration, or MGNREGA cards.
They worry this could block lots of people, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, from voting.
Protests have broken out in Patna, with leaders calling for a rollback and arguing that these rules could leave many young and first-time voters off the rolls unless they submit new paperwork by July 25, 2025.