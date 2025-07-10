'The Traitors': Sudhanshu Pandey claims Apoorva Mukhija 'milking' their feud

The Traitors contestants Sudhanshu Pandey and Apoorva Mukhija have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the show ended. Pandey recently criticized Mukhija for her language and behavior, especially toward senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi . In response, Mukhija accused him of using her name for publicity. Now, Pandey has hit back at these allegations.

Pandey's response 'Some people thrive on drama...': Pandey Pandey told Entertainment Times, "Some people thrive on drama and live in their own little delulu worlds." "I spoke about her once, and now she's out there milking that moment for content." Mukhija had earlier said that 80% of Pandey's interviews are about her. She also questioned why he keeps talking about her if he didn't do anything in the game.

Publicity claims Mukhija's apology message to Pandey Mukhija had also revealed that she repeatedly apologized to Pandey on WhatsApp. In response, he said, "What shocks me more is how hard she's flipped! The tone in which she had sent me a message post the show, apologizing for her conduct, was so nice." "But cut to a camera and suddenly there's arrogance, attitude, and a whole new personality of her back to square one."