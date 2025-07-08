'The Traitors': Apoorva gets candid about finding out Purav's identity

Amazon Prime Video's The Traitors concluded last week with Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed as the co-winners. However, the season was dominated by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, and Purav Jha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she revisited her journey on the show and her reaction to the finale.

Traitor revelation 'I was in shock for 20 minutes...' Mukhija expressed her disbelief upon learning that Jha was a traitor. She said, "I was in shock for 20 minutes. Like this cannot happen! I must have told Jannat (Zubair Rahmani) around 50 times that she must have gotten the wrong information." "Then for the next 10 minutes, I cursed myself. He used to look into my eyes and say that he is not the traitor!"

Game strategy 'I was laughing throughout the finale,' adds Mukhija Mukhija further added, "I think Jasmin (Bhasin)'s exit VD is my favorite where she says Uorfi murdered her. I had told so many times that people will remember me, Jannat and Sufi (Motiwala) and everyone else just forgot all of it the next morning!" "I was laughing throughout the finale; I really wanted Purav to win."