'The Traitors': Apoorva gets candid about finding out Purav's identity
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's The Traitors concluded last week with Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed as the co-winners. However, the season was dominated by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, and Purav Jha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she revisited her journey on the show and her reaction to the finale.
Traitor revelation
'I was in shock for 20 minutes...'
Mukhija expressed her disbelief upon learning that Jha was a traitor. She said, "I was in shock for 20 minutes. Like this cannot happen! I must have told Jannat (Zubair Rahmani) around 50 times that she must have gotten the wrong information." "Then for the next 10 minutes, I cursed myself. He used to look into my eyes and say that he is not the traitor!"
Game strategy
'I was laughing throughout the finale,' adds Mukhija
Mukhija further added, "I think Jasmin (Bhasin)'s exit VD is my favorite where she says Uorfi murdered her. I had told so many times that people will remember me, Jannat and Sufi (Motiwala) and everyone else just forgot all of it the next morning!" "I was laughing throughout the finale; I really wanted Purav to win."
Game reflection
'If I was asked to be a traitor...'
Despite Jha's betrayal, Mukhija was proud of his gameplay. She said, "I was just very proud that my friends in the game were smart people. I was not surrounded with the dumb ones." "So Purav played the game well. I know that if I was asked to be a traitor and play the game I would not have done it so well like Purav." The Traitors has been renewed for Season 2, and it's streaming on Prime Video.