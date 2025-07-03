Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther win Prime Video's 'The Traitors'

The grand finale of Karan Johar 's Indian adaptation of The Traitors has concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as the winners. The show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video , featured 20 celebrity contestants living in a lavish palace. In a shocking turn of events, comedian-actor Harsh Gujral was revealed as the final traitor and subsequently voted out by Javed and Luther.

Victory details Winners take home ₹70.5 lakh; Javed offers share to Luther Javed and Luther's strategic gameplay led them to win a whopping ₹70.5 lakh in prize money. Interestingly, when Johar revealed the amount to the winners, Javed generously offered her share to Luther. The show was a thrilling ride where three traitors were chosen at the beginning who had to secretly eliminate other contestants while others tried to identify and vote them out.

Show format Here's how the show worked The Traitors followed a unique format where each episode featured a roundtable discussion where contestants voted out a suspected traitor. If the innocent players managed to identify all the traitors, they would split the prize money. However, if even one traitor survived till the end, they would take home the entire amount. The show is an adaptation of De Verraders from the Netherlands and has been remade in 30 countries worldwide!