'Kuch bhi': Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes 'Rang De Basanti' casting rumors
What's the story
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has finally reacted to the viral claim that he was originally cast in the iconic role played by Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. The speculation started after screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey revealed in an interview with Ravya Sarda that Bajpayee had been signed for the role before Khan. However, The Family Man actor dismissed these claims with sarcasm and humor.
Reaction
'Who is the producer...': Bajpayee's response to viral claims
Bajpayee took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a report by Laughing Colours about the claims, writing: "Matlab kuch bhi." In another post, he asked: "And who is the producer who said this? Naam to bata!! SM pe itne khali lota le ke baithe hai." The Laughing Colours post had credited the information to a producer of the Bollywood film. After Bajpayee's rebuttal, the page responded, saying that they were merely quoting Pandey and were Bajpayee's fans.
Twitter Post
Read his sharp denial here
Matlab kuch bhi 😄 https://t.co/RIUjPRitRM— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 26, 2025
Casting details
Screenwriter Pandey's comments
Pandey, who co-wrote Rang De Basanti, revealed that Bajpayee was initially signed for the role that Khan eventually played. He said, "We had been roaming around with the script of the film for six years, and no one was ready to make that film." "The moment Aamir heard the script, he told us that he wanted to do the film," added Pandey.
Film's impact
Meanwhile, Bajpayee is returning as Srikant Tiwari
Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti became one of the most influential films of the decade. The film combined youth angst, patriotism, and social commentary in a gripping narrative. Khan's role as DJ remains one of his most celebrated performances. Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for his return as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3.