'Kuch bhi': Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes 'Rang De Basanti' casting rumors

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has finally reacted to the viral claim that he was originally cast in the iconic role played by Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. The speculation started after screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey revealed in an interview with Ravya Sarda that Bajpayee had been signed for the role before Khan. However, The Family Man actor dismissed these claims with sarcasm and humor.

Reaction 'Who is the producer...': Bajpayee's response to viral claims Bajpayee took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a report by Laughing Colours about the claims, writing: "Matlab kuch bhi." In another post, he asked: "And who is the producer who said this? Naam to bata!! SM pe itne khali lota le ke baithe hai." The Laughing Colours post had credited the information to a producer of the Bollywood film. After Bajpayee's rebuttal, the page responded, saying that they were merely quoting Pandey and were Bajpayee's fans.

Twitter Post Read his sharp denial here Matlab kuch bhi 😄 https://t.co/RIUjPRitRM — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 26, 2025

Casting details Screenwriter Pandey's comments Pandey, who co-wrote Rang De Basanti, revealed that Bajpayee was initially signed for the role that Khan eventually played. He said, "We had been roaming around with the script of the film for six years, and no one was ready to make that film." "The moment Aamir heard the script, he told us that he wanted to do the film," added Pandey.