Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' gets CBFC clearance
What's the story
Aamir Khan's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as per Bollywood Hungama.
The news comes after initial reports suggested that the certification process was delayed due to two proposed cuts by the board.
However, despite these hurdles, the film is all set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025, as scheduled.
Standoff details
Khan opposed the cuts suggested by CBFC
Reports suggest that both Khan and director RS Prasanna were not in favor of the cuts suggested by CBFC.
A source had informed Bollywood Hungama, "The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts."
"He and director RS Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate."
Film details
Spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and 10 newcomers, is said to be a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.
The film has been cleared by the British censor board with a 12A rating. It has a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes.
It is produced under Aamir Khan Productions, with B. Shrinivas Rao, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.
Divy Nidhi Sharma has written the screenplay for the much-anticipated release.