What's the story

Aamir Khan's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as per Bollywood Hungama.

The news comes after initial reports suggested that the certification process was delayed due to two proposed cuts by the board.

However, despite these hurdles, the film is all set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025, as scheduled.