Aamir Khan to promote 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at IPL finale
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.
As part of the promotional campaign, he will be joining the Bhojpuri commentary team during the IPL finale on Tuesday.
The match will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This unique blend of cricket and cinema is sure to entertain fans!
Commentary collaboration
Khan's Bhojpuri commentary debut alongside Ravi Kishan
Khan will join actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the commentary box, where he will showcase his fluency in Bhojpuri along with Hindi commentary.
A promo released by Star Sports India features Khan and Kishan among other cricket experts, with Khan confirming his presence for the finals.
The caption reads, "The Bhojpuria Effect just got a blockbuster twist! #AamirKhan is joining the #IPLFinal and the Bhojpuri commentary box might just be his next stage."
Past experience
Khan's previous Bhojpuri-speaking role in 'PK'
Interestingly, this isn't Khan's first brush with the Bhojpuri language. He had attempted a Bhojpuri accent in the 2014 hit PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
This time, he will be using his Bhojpuri skills to promote Sitaare Zameen Par during the IPL finale.
The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par and explores Down syndrome through an entertaining template filled with fun and heartwarming moments.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' features 10 young talents
Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh and 10 young actors—Aroush Datta, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopi Krishna Varma, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.
The music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has penned the screenplay.
It will hit theaters on June 20.