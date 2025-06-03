What's the story

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are embroiled in a legal dispute that started in December 2024.

The feud began when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. She alleged misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us and the subsequent retaliation that reportedly followed.

In response, Baldoni countersued her for extortion, defamation, and other charges.

Now, PEOPLE reported that new court filings reveal Lively has dropped two key claims of emotional distress against Baldoni.