Blake Lively drops emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni
What's the story
Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are embroiled in a legal dispute that started in December 2024.
The feud began when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. She alleged misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us and the subsequent retaliation that reportedly followed.
In response, Baldoni countersued her for extortion, defamation, and other charges.
Now, PEOPLE reported that new court filings reveal Lively has dropped two key claims of emotional distress against Baldoni.
Legal maneuvering
Lively's withdrawal comes after Baldoni's legal team's push
On Tuesday, Lively moved the motion to dismiss her claims of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress without prejudice. This means she can refile them later if she wants.
The request came after Baldoni's legal team pushed for the actor to disclose her medical and mental health records related to these claims.
His attorney, Kevin Fritz, has argued that Lively's withdrawal is so she can avoid sharing sensitive information while keeping the option to pursue these claims later.
Statement
Lively's attorneys dismissed allegations of 'press stunt'
Lively's attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, dismissed the allegations in a statement.
They said, "Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt."
"We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."
Ongoing claims
Lively continues to allege emotional harm in broader lawsuit
Even though she has dropped the emotional distress claims, Lively still alleges emotional harm as part of her broader lawsuit. This includes retaliation, sexual harresment and demands for significant compensatory damages.
Baldoni (41) has denied the allegations. He countersued Lively, and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alongside their publicists for defamation and extortion seeking damages that could reportedly exceed $400 million.
Both sides are preparing for a trial scheduled for March 2026.
Statement
Lively's statement on legal action
In December, Lively (37) said in a statement to The New York Times, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
In her original complaint, she claimed that Baldoni's actions amid and after the filming of It Ends With Us had extreme emotional impact not just on her but also her family.