What's the story

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, has revealed that he has already cracked the script for Top Gun 3.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said that co-writer Ehren Kruger pitched the idea, and that the script is "already in the bag."

"It wasn't hard. I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from, is you walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?'"