Why Nana Patekar rejected Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Nana Patekar has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29.
A source close to the project revealed to News18 Showsha that the director had even visited Patekar's Pune farmhouse to narrate the script.
However, despite the enticing offer of ₹20 crore for just 15 days of work, Patekar was not convinced by the role.
Role rejection
'Role wasn't something he wanted to sink his teeth into'
The source said, "Rajamouli was very keen on casting Nana Patekar for a pivotal part in his film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."
"The duo, in fact, had an interesting exchange of inputs, but then Patekar said that this isn't something he wants to do."
"He felt that the role wasn't something that he wanted to sink his teeth into."
Future plans
Patekar's interest in future collaboration with Rajamouli
Despite declining the offer, Patekar expressed a desire to work with Rajamouli in the future.
Reports suggested the Welcome star was approached for Babu's father's role.
When contacted by News18, Patekar denied any involvement in SSMB29, too. He curtly said, "No."
The film, which also stars Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently being shot. It is slated for a 2027 release.