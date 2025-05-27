What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Nana Patekar has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

A source close to the project revealed to News18 Showsha that the director had even visited Patekar's Pune farmhouse to narrate the script.

However, despite the enticing offer of ₹20 crore for just 15 days of work, Patekar was not convinced by the role.