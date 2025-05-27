Did Vanga slam Padukone's 'dirty PR games' over 'Spirit' drama?
What's the story
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has seemingly criticized actor Deepika Padukone following her exit from his upcoming film Spirit.
On Monday night, he posted a cryptic note on X (formerly Twitter). He didn't name anyone but appeared to criticize Padukone for "dirty PR games" and "putting down a younger actor."
Recently, she exited Spirit, and Triptii Dimri replaced her.
Statement
'Is this what your feminism stands for?'
In his post, Reddy Vanga expressed disappointment over Padukone's actions.
He wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"
"For me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."
Statement
'Aisa karo... Agli baar poori kahani bolna...'
He then wrote in Hindi, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Next time tell the whole story...because I don't care at all)."
He also used the hashtag #dirtyPRgames in his post.
Reddy Vanga ended his tweet by saying, "I like this kahawath: khundak mein billi khamba noche!."
This proverb refers to a situation where someone, out of anger, vents their emotions on someone unrelated because they can't confront the real cause.
Twitter Post
Read Reddy Vanga's tweet
When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025
Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a…
Background
'Spirit' will have big-scale violent action scenes
Reddy Vanga's post came after a Pinkvilla report revealed details about Spirit's story.
The report stated that the film would have "big-scale violent action scenes" and "bold sequences." It also mentioned that the director wanted a female star who would be comfortable with the sequences written on paper.
Dimri was later announced as the female lead of Spirit, replacing Padukone.
Casting announcement
Dimri expressed gratitude for the 'Spirit' role
After Reddy Vanga announced Dimri as the female lead of Spirit, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote, "Still sinking in. I'm so grateful to be trusted with this journey."
Earlier, Padukone was supposed to star opposite Prabhas in the film.
The movie is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.