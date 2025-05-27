Ram Kapoor set to star in Indian adaptation of 'Monk'
What's the story
Veteran actor Ram Kapoor, famous for shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will headline the Indian adaptation of Monk.
The series is going to be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Universal International Studios, and will premiere on JioHotstar on June 27.
Kapoor portrays Armaan Mistry, the Indian version of Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk.
While Monk solved cases for the San Francisco Police Department, Mistry will play a consultant to the Mumbai Police.
Supporting roles
'Mistry' features a star-studded supporting cast
The supporting cast of Mistry includes Mona Singh as ACP Sehmat Siddiqui, along with Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date.
The show is directed by Rishab Seth and is the first South Asian adaptation of Monk.
The original series ran on USA Network from 2002 to 2009 and spawned a movie that aired on Peacock in 2023.
Actor's statement
Kapoor on the adaptation
Kapoor told Deadline, "Armaan Mistry is a character unlike any I've played before. The whole experience of shooting Mistry was so immersive."
"I have deep dived into this character and understood his quirks, his brilliance and his vulnerabilities."
"It is a character very close to my heart and I am thrilled with how it has come out. I cannot wait for the audiences and my fans to see me as Mistry on JioHotstar."