What's the story

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor, famous for shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will headline the Indian adaptation of Monk.

The series is going to be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Universal International Studios, and will premiere on JioHotstar on June 27.

Kapoor portrays Armaan Mistry, the Indian version of Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk.

While Monk solved cases for the San Francisco Police Department, Mistry ﻿will play a consultant to the Mumbai Police.